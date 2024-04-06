Two drivers died in a head-on collision on Highway 29 just outside Green Bay

Two people were killed after a head-on collision early Saturday morning in Hobart.

According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. on State 29 near Brown County VV.

The cars were both in the westbound lanes of the divided highway. One vehicle was engulfed in flames when police arrived. Both drivers succumbed to the injures they sustained during the crash and were pronounced dead. Neither were identified by police.

The incident closed Highway 29 for six hours Saturday morning until it reopened a little before 9:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the incident and did not release any more information.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two drivers dead in head-on collision in eastern-central Wisconsin