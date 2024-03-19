Two dogs euthanized as Newark woman gets jail time in animal abuse case

Dec 28, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Downtown Newark Ohio features the Licking County Courthouse. The city is located 40 miles east of Columbus. The population was 49,934 at the 2020 census, making it the 18th-largest city in Ohio. It is part of the Columbus metropolitan area.

A Newark woman is serving two months in jail after multiple dogs, cats and rabbits were removed from deplorable living conditions and two dogs had to be euthanized because of their physical state.

Elizabeth Shaw, 54, of Newark, pleaded guilty to two counts of prohibition against companion animals, both fifth degree felonies, and 12 counts of prohibition against companion animals, all first degree misdemeanors, according to the Licking County Prosecutor's Office.

Licking County Common Pleas Court Judge David Branstool sentenced Shaw to 60 days in the Licking County Justice Center on March 8.

On Aug. 7, the Licking County Humane Society received information that Shaw was in possession of an "emotional support dog" that had deep and open wounds on its body. The next day, a humane agent visited Shaw and Scott Hoy at their Newark home, according to the prosecutor's office.

According to court records, the humane agent found five dogs, two cats, five kittens and two rabbits, all of which were then removed from the residence. The room housing the animals had urine and feces embedded into the flooring, and the water and food for the animals was dirty and contaminated.

Humane agents observed that the "emotional support dog," a brown pitbull, had multiple deep and open sores all over its body, appeared malnourished and had feces matted into its fur. Another dog, a small, elderly white chihuahua had nails so overgrown the dog was unable to walk on its feet, leaving its front limbs abnormal. After later receiving medical evaluations, both dogs were euthanized because of their conditions, according to court records.

Hoy is also charged with the same felony and misdemeanor counts as Shaw. He is scheduled for a jury trial on April 3, according to court records.

Assistant Prosecutor Clay Mischka requested Shaw served one day in jail for each of the victims and provided the court with photographs outlining the conditions of the animals and the residence. After considering all of the factors, Branstool sentenced Shaw to 60 days at the county jail. Shaw is also prohibited from possessing companion animals while on community control, more commonly known as probation, and she must surrender any animals she currently possesses, according to the prosecutor's office.

mdevito@gannett.com

740-607-2175

Twitter: @MariaDeVito13

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark woman gets jail time in animal abuse case, two dogs euthanized