Two displaced after residential fire on Westmoreland Ct in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Danville Fire Department reports responding to a residential structure fire on Westmoreland Ct. on Thursday, March 21.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the 100-block of Westmoreland Ct. and found a two-story residence with fire and smoke showing from the left side of the structure.

Three crews entered the structure to attack the fire. One crew was on the first floor, the second on the second floor, and the third in the attic. Crews ran into the fire on all three levels of the residence and had to work to expose the fires that were located on the ceilings and walls.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the rear of the structure and bring it under control in 30 minutes.

Before working to contain the fire, the fire department was told that all occupants made it out of the structure. The fire department says two residents were displaced and are staying with family.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

(courtesy, Danville FD)

(courtesy, Danville FD)

