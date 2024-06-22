Two die in Thursday afternoon Itawamba County wreck

TUPELO – A Mooreville teen and a Mantachie woman were killed Thursday afternoon in a two car wreck in Itawamba County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck on Highway 371 in Itawamba County June 20 around 4:45 p.m.

A 2006 Ford Ranger driven by a 16-year-old male from Mooreville, was headed south on the two-lane state highway when it collided with a northbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Stephanie Hawkins, 28, of Mantachie. The driver of the pickup, whose name has not been released pending notification of the family, and a passenger in the Ford Focus, Alexis Hawkins, 25, received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.