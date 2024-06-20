Two die in Maple City crash

Jun. 20—MAPLE CITY — Both passengers died in Kasson Township after a driver crashed into a tree, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office.

The passengers, an 11-year-old girl from Illinois and a 79-year-old Maple City man, were in a 2016 Subaru driven by a 76-year-old Maple City woman around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Maple City Road, when the car veered into a field and struck a maple tree, according to a Leelanau County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Everyone was taken to Munson Medical Center for severe injuries. The 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday; the 79-year old man died Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Cedar Area Fire and Rescue Department and Almira Township Fire Department also responded to the crash.