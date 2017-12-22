Two die in Gaza protests as ex-CIA chief calls Trump response to Jerusalem criticism 'beyond outrageous'

At least two Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli troops, as protests raged over the US’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A day after the UN voted to condemn the US’s unilateral action, thousands of Palestinian protesters confronted Israeli forces, many of them carrying rocks, along the Gaza fence in all seven cities in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Trump Admin threat to retaliate against nations that exercise sovereign right in UN to oppose US position on Jerusalem is beyond outrageous. Shows @realDonaldTrump expects blind loyalty and subservience from everyone—qualities usually found in narcissistic, vengeful autocrats. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 21, 2017

In a high-profile global rebuke to President Trump and his administration, the UN General Assembly voted 128 to 9 – with 35 abstentions – for a resolution demanding the US scrap its 6 December decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In advance of the vote, Mr Trump had threatened to withhold aid from countries that supported the measure. Afterwards, the US’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley invited countries which had abstained or voted against the motion to attend a “thank you” party in Washington.





Mr Trump’s threats were widely condemned, including by former CIA chief John Brennan who suggested Mr was acting like a “vengeful autocrat”.

“Trump admin threat to retaliate against nations that exercise sovereign right in UN to oppose US position on Jerusalem is beyond outrageous,” he said on Twitter.

Palestinians and their supporters celebrated the vote that rebuked Mr Trump’s decision, which breaks with 50 years of international consensus that the status of Israel should be part of a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

Ms Haley, however, said the the resolution (which had no legal impact) was “null and void”.

Israel said the vote was similar to a UN resolution passed in 1975 that equated Zionism – the movement that supports a Jewish homeland in historically recognised territory – with racism. That was only scrapped after intense US lobbying.

“It’s shameful that this meeting is even taking place,” said Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon. “Israel completely rejects this preposterous resolution. Jerusalem is our capital. Always was, always will be.”

Reuters said the protests by Palestinians marked an intensification of those that broke out after Mr Trump made his announcement, and that have continued daily ever since.

Israeli troops killed at least two Palestinian protesters and injured dozens (Getty) More

In Bethlehem, smoke from burning tyres filled the streets. Meanwhile in southern Gaza, at least two Palestinians were shot and killed and up to 40 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Health officials said at least one Palestinian suffered a live bullet wound in the West Bank, and some 30 protesters were hit by rubber bullets. Others were overcome by tear gas.

In a statement, the Israeli military said 2,000 Palestinians had faced off against troops at the Gaza border fence, facing firebombs, rocks and burning tyres.

It said the crowd threw stones and rolled burning tyres at soldiers, who responded with “riot dispersal” measures and “fired live rounds selectively towards main instigators”.

The news agency said that protesters chanted: “Trump is a coward. Trump is a fool.” Among the wounded was a man dressed as Santa Claus.