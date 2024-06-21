Two die in Friday morning car crash in Milwaukee. Speed a factor.

Two people died in a Milwaukee car crash on Friday morning, Milwaukee police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Center Street. The driver, 23, and passenger, 27, died in the crash, Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. The two were driving a black Kia and speeding when the vehicle lost control and hit a pole.

Police said the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Friday morning crash follows at least two other fatal car accidents that occurred this week in Milwaukee. On Thursday, three people died after speeding and crashing into parked cars on West Oklahoma Avenue.

The day before, a motorcyclist died after hitting a moving car at a high speed.

As of Monday, 31 people have died in crashes this year in Milwaukee, according to police. Last year, 75 people died in crashes.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two dead after Friday morning car crash in Milwaukee