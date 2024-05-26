Two detained after shooting and fight at Roosevelt's graduation ceremony on Drake campus

Two individuals have been detained and another was sent to the hospital after a shooting outside a high school graduation in Des Moines on Saturday.

Officers working security and traffic control near Drake University's Knapp Center heard the gunshots around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday and rushed to the scene, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

The shooting occurred during the graduation for Des Moines' Roosevelt High School and caused a chaotic scene, according to police.

Hundreds of people began running outside of the Knapp Center. At the same time, some individuals rushed into the ceremony and a fight broke out between at least five people, the release said. Officers used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Two people believed to be involved in the incident were detained, including one who was armed with a handgun, the release said. A search of one of the individual's vehicle turned up a second handgun. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene.

An adult female was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries she received after being pushed to the ground. No one was injured in the shooting itself, police said.

Police said there is no ongoing threat and the incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Roosevelt High School graduation ends with shooting at Knapp Center