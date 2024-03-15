Two deputies assaulted at North County grocery store; suspect in custody

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A suspect is in custody Thursday after two deputies were assaulted at a grocery store in San Marcos, authorities said.

Around 6:49 p.m., law enforcement responded to a suspicious person report at an Albertsons at 1929 West San Marcos Blvd., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 5.

The sheriff’s department said the suspect assaulted two deputies who were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details have been released about the incident.

