Two Denton school district principals indicted on charges of illegal electioneering

A woman holds a sign opposing school vouchers outside Denton Calvary Academy on March 27, 2023. Two Denton ISD principals have been indicted on allegations that they encouraged their staffs to vote against political candidates who support school choice. Credit: Courtesy of Matt Iaia/The North Texas Daily

Two public school principals in North Texas have been indicted for allegedly using their school email accounts to urge staff to vote for certain political candidates in the March Republican primary election.

The two Denton principals, who are married, are accused of violating state election law and could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 if convicted of the misdemeanor charges, which a Denton County grand jury handed down on Tuesday.

Lindsay Luján, Denton Independent School District’s director of special programs and principal of Alexander Elementary School, allegedly sent an email to school staff on Feb. 5 encouraging them to vote for Republicans who oppose school voucher programs, which would divert money away from public schools and give families taxpayer dollars to pay for their children’s private schooling. The email, a copy of which is included in court documents, includes a link to a scorecard detailing each candidate’s position on public school funding.

Jesus Luján, principal of Borman Elementary School, sent a similar email to his staff in February.

“Vote for candidates who support public education and school funding in the Republican primaries, no matter what your party affiliation is, Republican or Democrat,” the email states.

School voucher programs were Gov. Greg Abbott’s top legislative priority last year, but Democrats and rural Republicans blocked voucher legislation from passing. The Legislature is expected to revisit the issue next year.

Texas law prohibits school districts from using state or local funds or school district resources to electioneer for or against any candidate. The Education Code also prohibits the use of public funds and internal email systems for political advertising.

In February, Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Denton ISD for illegal electioneering, arguing that the staff members’ emails constitute political advertising and violate state law.

“It is absolutely improper for publicly funded entities like school districts to engage in electioneering as Denton ISD has done,” Paxton said. “Government officials everywhere are on notice that I will use every legal remedy available to me to stop school districts from influencing or coercing their employees to vote any particular way, especially when a district uses taxpayer resources and money to do so. Our elections must be completely protected from any illegal interference.”

Paxton’s office obtained an injunction against Denton ISD in March, ordering the district to not use any funds or resources to engage in illegal electioneering. Paxton obtained a similar injunction against Castleberry ISD as well as a restraining order against Frisco ISD.

In a statement, the Texas American Federation of Teachers, a teachers union, defended the principals.

“This latest escalation in the campaign against educators and school employees fulfilling their duty to promote civic engagement and using their voices to highlight the high stakes for public education in our elections threatens to have a profound chilling effect in communities across the state,” the statement said.

Denton ISD officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Julie Zwahr, a district spokesperson, said she could not comment on the principals’ employment status.

“As stated previously, we agree that election laws should be followed,” she said. “Our Board of School Trustees adopted board policies in 2018 and 2021 regarding elections and campaign ethics, and we train all trustees and administrators on these policies annually. It is our expectation that these policies be followed.”

