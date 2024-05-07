Two Delta County men arrested for cocaine dealing

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Last week, two Delta County men were arraigned in the 94th District Court in Delta County on charges related to possession with the intent to deliver cocaine.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, James Johnson of Escanaba and Ronald Frans of Gladstone were arrested on April 30, 2024, after deputies from Delta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle and ultimately located over four ounces of cocaine.

Detectives from UPSET had been investigating the suspects for several months and based on evidence obtained during the investigation and from the traffic stop, a search warrant was obtained for the Northtown Crown Da’Bar in Escanaba.

UPSET says it was determined that James Johnson worked at the bar and lived in the apartment above the business. During a search of the bar and apartment detectives located cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and illegal prescription medication.

The investigation currently remains ongoing.

