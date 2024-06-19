Two deaths reported in South Fork Fire, New Mexico State Police say

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A second person died as a result of the South Fork Fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico State Police confirmed on Wednesday. State police also released the identity of one of the victims.

Police said 60-year-old Patrick Pearson was found dead on the side of the road with “numerous burns from the fire.” State Police said they were asked to assist with a dead man who had been found near the Swiss Chalet Inn, located at 1451 N Mechem Road, on Tuesday, June 18.

That same day, another individual was found dead in the driver seat of a burned vehicle on Ranier Road during the fire in Ruidoso. The NMSP Uniform Bureau arrived at a scene around 11:57 a.m. State police said the victim is unidentified at this time, “due to the condition being skeletal remains.”

No legible identification documents were located in the burned vehicle, state police added.

Wildfire Resources

Anyone seeking to locate family or friends who they lost contact with during the fire evacuations should call the Red Cross at 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767). Once you call, select 0 from the menu to reach a Red Cross agent.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.