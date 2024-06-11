Two dead in unrelated fatal shootings in Mercer County

Jun. 11—princeton — One fatal shooting resulted in an arrest by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and a statement was pending today on a fatal shooting being investigated by the Princeton Police Department.

Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department was dispatched June 7 to Chicory Road outside of Bluefield about a shooting which happened inside a moving vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

The Chevrolet's driver, Micah Dickerson, 20, of Bluefield had been shot, Hatfield said. Dickerson was later pronounced deceased at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.

A passenger, Scott Edward White, 37, Bluefield was later arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Hatfield said in the criminal complaint that when he arrived at the scene, two Ruger .9-mm pistol magazines were located on the right side of the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu's backseat. A .9-mm cartridge was found as well. A .9-mm Ruger pistol was located in the woods between Chicory Road and the railroad.

"While the vehicle was in motion a round was fired from within the vehicle," Hatfield said. "After the shot was fired, the driver was struck by the fired shot."

The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road, Hatfield said.

It was believed Monday that the shooting was an accident, but due to the "neglectful handling" of the firearm, White was charged with involuntary manslaughter, Hatfield said.

White was arraigned by Magistrate Susan Honaker and a $3,000 bond was set, according to records at the Mercer County Magistrate Court.

White was transported to the Southern Regional Jail, Hatfield said.

In West Virginia, involuntary manslaughter is a misdemeanor offense. The possible sentence is up to a year in jail, a fine of up to $3,000, or both at the discretion of the court, according to the West Virginia Code.

The Princeton Police Department was investigating another fatal shooting which occurred early Saturday morning in the Kee Street area. Hatfield said that the two shootings are unrelated. Additional information was unavailable Monday. The Princeton Department was planning to issue a statement today about the Kee Street shooting.

