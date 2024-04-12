Two dead, two severely injured in Pueblo wreck involving allegedly stolen vehicle

Two people are dead after an allegedly stolen vehicle crashed head-on into a truck early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Pueblo Police Department.

Officers allegedly observed a white sedan traveling at a "high rate of speed" in the 600 block of West Northern Avenue around midnight, according to the release. Detectives saw the same sedan a short time later traveling westbound in the 1500 block of West Northern Avenue.

The vehicle then collided head-on with a truck turning north onto Beulah Avenue from Northern.

Police say they learned during their investigation that the white sedan was an unreported stolen vehicle that was being driven without its headlights on.

There were three occupants in the white sedan, two of whom were declared dead on the scene. A third occupant in the sedan and the driver of the truck were both transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident marks the seventh fatal wreck in the city of Pueblo in 2024.

Pueblo PD's traffic and crime scene investigation units responded to process the scene and were still investigating the crash Friday afternoon. The names of the deceased will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office after their next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact Cpl. Alarid at 719-553-3210.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formally known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain atsubscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Two dead, two severely injured in Pueblo wreck involving stolen vehicle