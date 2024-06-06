Boy and man killed in quadruple shooting at a Kansas City home

Two people died and two were injured following a shooting early Thursday at a home in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:03 a.m. and were directed to a residence in the 3200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found two boys, a man and a woman who had all been shot. Emergency medical crews responded and declared one of the boys and the man dead at the scene.

The woman and another boy were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting and the relationship between the victims, DiMartino said. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The killings were the 64th and 65th homicides in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 79 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.