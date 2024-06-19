Two dead, two injured in Richmond shooting

(KRON) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department said. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

RPD responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:15 p.m. One victim was found dead at the scene, and three more showed up at a local hospital.

One of those victims also died. Police did not provide an update on the conditions of the other two victims.

According to video footage from the scene, the shooting happened in front of Family Market and Deli.

No arrests have been made as of this story, police said.

