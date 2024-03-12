Two dead in Stafford shopping center shooting | CW39 HOUSTON

Two people are dead this morning after a shooting in Stafford in Fort Bend County. It happened last night in the 11000 block of Fountain Lake Drive. Stafford Police got a call about two men with guns in a car. When police arrived, they were able to confront one man who had a gun. An officer said the man then shot himself in the head. EMS performed CPR on him, but he died at the scene. Police surveyed the area and found another body at the scene. No word on the identity of the victim or if they were involved in the shooting.

