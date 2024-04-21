Two dead after Southeast OKC Saturday night crash

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash in Southeast Oklahoma City according to officials.

Del City Fire Major Brad Cowden said that at least two others are seriously hurt. No word on how many vehicles were involved just yet.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. for a serious crash near Southeast 15th Street and South Bryant per officials.

Del City Fire said the intersection would be closed for several hours while officials worked the scene.

