Two dead after shooting near motel in Baton Rouge on Monday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting near a motel that left two dead on Monday night.

According to police, shortly after 8 p.m., officers were called to the 9200 block of Airline Highway at the Fountain Motel where a shooting was reported. Police say as a result of the shooting, at least two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.