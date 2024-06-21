Two dead in shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back at chieftain.com for updates.

The shooting of two people at the Lake Pueblo State Park Sailboard Beach area early Friday is currently under investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

"The Pueblo County Coroner took custody of the bodies. We believe there is no threat to guests in the park. No suspect is in custody," according to a CPW post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Sailboard Beach area is an active crime scene and there is no admittance to the area as the investigation continues, CPW officials stated.

