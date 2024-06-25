Two dead in Route 108 crash in Livermore

Jun. 24—LIVERMORE — Two people are dead after a head-on crash Monday just after 2 p.m. at Route 108 and Church Street, according to police and fire officials.

Livermore Fire Rescue Chief Donald Castonguay said in a 6 p.m. phone call that two people had died in the crash, but said he could not provide more information at that time.

Witnesses said on social media that they observed a vehicle on fire with someone trapped inside.

LifeFlight of Maine reportedly landed for one patient just before 3 p.m. at the Livermore Recreation Field near 1499 Federal Road and then again for another patient at the Northland Plaza parking lot at 1355 Route 4 in Turner.

A section of Route 108 from Church Street to Route 4 was closed and traffic on Route 108 was detoured to Church Street.

A spokesperson for the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office was not available for comment as of 6:41 p.m.

