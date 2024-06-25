Two dead after reported shooting on South Side near Deshler Park

Two people are dead after a reported shooting on the city's South Side.

Columbus police were called around 10 a.m. Tuesday to a house on Seymour Avenue near Deshler Park. Officers found two people inside the home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified any suspects or released the identities of the victims.

Additional information was not immediately available.

