Two dead after plane crashes near Truckee

(FOX40.COM) — The Truckee Police Department said two people died on Saturday after a plane crashed in Nevada County on Saturday.

Police said on Facebook just before 7:15 p.m. the crash happened near the area of Glenshire Drive and Olympic Boulevard.

“At this time there is no threat to any structures and no road closures,” the Truckee Police Department said.

The agency added that a heavy presence of emergency responders will be in the area for “an extended period.”

This article will be updated with more information as it is made available.

