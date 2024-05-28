Two dead in Oneida Castle house fire

Two died in a house fire in Oneida Castle over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Fire and law enforcement were called to 32 East Second Street in Oneida Castle at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, for a reported structure fire, deputies said.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived, they found a two-family home fully involved. Deputies were told that five people had gotten out of the house, but two were unaccounted for and believed to be inside still.

Fire personnel later located two victims on the first floor of the home. According to family members, the two deceased are 61-year-old Scott Fromey and 31-year-old Joshua Fromey. Both lived at the residence.

The victims were transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

A family member told deputies that one of the victims may have been cooking at the time of the fire, according to the statement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said it does appear that the fire started in the kitchen, but New York State Fire investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine the specific cause of the fire.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Two killed after house fire in Oneida Castle