Two dead, one seriously hurt after Loda crash

LODA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead and one is seriously hurt following a car versus motorcycle crash in Loda.

At 1:08 p.m. on Sunday, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of Oak and Washington Streets. A preliminary investigation suggests that as a motorcycle tried to make a left-hand turn, and the car failed to slow down to avoid running into it.

The 35-year-old car driver, identified as Amber Garrelts of Loda, and the 60-year-old motorcycle passenger, Greta Naese of Chebanse, were severely injured and taken to nearby hospitals. They were later pronounced dead.

The motorcycle driver, 65-year-old Lester Naese of Chebanse, remains seriously hurt in a local hospital.

Buckley Fire Department and EMS, Gibson City EMS, the Illinois State Police, and Loda Fire Department all assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene.

