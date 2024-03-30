Two dead, one with ‘possible fatal injuries’ after wrong-way crash on I-95 in Boca Raton, troopers say

Two men are dead and a woman was in the hospital with “possible fatal injuries” after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton early Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A little after 2:20 a.m. Friday, an unidentified man was driving a red Hyundai Elantra south in the inside northbound express lane of I-95 just south of Palmetto Park Road, FHP said in a press release. The release did not say why the driver was going the wrong way.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man from Highland Beach was driving a white Ford Fusion heading north in the same lane with an unidentified woman inside, the release states.

FHP has not provided the names of any of the people involved.

Related Articles

The front of the Elantra collided with the front of the Fusion, sending it rotating in between the inside and outside lanes. The Elantra crashed into the concrete traffic barrier wall.

Boca Raton and Coconut Creek Fire Rescue responded to the crash and pronounced the drivers of both cars dead, according to the release.

Meanwhile, the woman in the Fusion was taken to Delray Medical Center in critical condition with “possible fatal injures,” FHP said. The agency did not immediately respond to questions about her condition Saturday.

FHP is investigating the crash. The northbound express lanes of I-95 were shut down Friday morning.