Two dead, one a Mansfield woman, after five-vehicle crash on I-71 Wednesday night

BELLVILLE – The Mansfield post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Wednesday at 10:49 p.m. on Interstate 71 near in Perry Township. in Richland County, killing two people, including a Mansfield woman and a Fairlawn man in two separate vehicles.

Shawna E. Smith, 60, of Mansfield, the driver of a Chevrolet Uplander, and Ronald Smith, 62, of Fairlawn, the driver of a Ford Escape, each suffered fatal injuries at the scene, according to a news release from the patrol Thursday afternoon.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Nissan Rogue, operated by Michael L. Albaugh, 60, Lewis Center, was traveling southbound on I-71 when it struck a deer. The collision caused the SUV’s hood to come unlatched, blocking the windshield.

At the same time, a Freightliner commercial tractor-trailer, driven by Ahmed M. Ahmed, 28, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was following behind the SUV. Ahmed swerved to avoid the Nissan as it slowed in the roadway. He then drove off the left side of the roadway, through the media, and into the northbound lanes. His tractor-trailer struck a northbound Chevrolet Uplander, operated by Shawna E. Smith, and a Ford Escape, driven by Ronald Smith, and then caught fire, according to the release.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

A Freightliner commercial tractor-trailer, operated by Elvedin Hanusic, 43, of Jacksonville, Florida, struck Ahmed’s commercial tractor-trailer that came to rest in the northbound lanes and then overturned, the patrol said.

The drivers of the remaining vehicles; the passenger of the Nissan, Lynette D. Albaugh, 51, Lewis Center, and the passenger of Hanusic’s tractor-trailer, Hebib Meril, 41, Jacksonville, Florida, all sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Northbound lanes were closed for about nine hours, and some southbound lanes were closed for four hours while the scene was cleared and an initial investigation was completed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Coroner’s Office, Bellville Police Department, Jefferson Township Fire Department, Troy Township Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, Johnsville Fire Department, Mike’s Towing & Repair, Laurence's Towing & Repair and Westside Towing.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Two people die after five-vehicle crash related to deer in I-71