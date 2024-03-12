Two dead, one injured in Westland triple shooting

TechCrunch

Block Party, a startup developed by software engineer and tech diversity advocate Tracy Chou, was among the victims of Twitter's (now X's) API changes earlier this year, forcing it to pivot its business. At the SXSW conference in Austin this weekend, Chou presented a glimpse of what Block Party is now up to with its new product, Privacy Party, designed to help people more easily navigate and adjust their privacy settings across social networks like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit, X and others.