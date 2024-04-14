Two dead and one injured after a double homicide Saturday night in Blue Springs

Two people died and a third was injured in a double homicide Saturday night in Blue Springs.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to 1100 SE Adams Dairy Parkway on a shooting call. They found two men shot, including one who was 19 and the other who was 20 years old. Both were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead, according to a news release.

A 17-year-old man was also shot, but received non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims have not been released.

No suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on suspects or this incident should contact the Blue Springs Police dispatch center at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 818-474-TIPS.