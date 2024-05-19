Two dead and one arrested after Sunday morning crash near Lake Overholser

LAKE OVERHOLSER, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were killed and one person was arrested after an early Sunday morning car crash near Lake Overholser.

Oklahoma City Police said that just before 2:30 a.m. near South Overholser Road and County Line Road a driver hit a tree. The roads are located near the southern edge of Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City.

There were several people inside the vehicle at the time and they were taken to the hospital. Two who were inside the vehicle were killed.

Police reported that one person was arrested after the crash, it’s unknown why. The cause of the crash is unknown as well.

The identities of those involved have not been released yet.

