Two dead after head-on crash on rural metro-east highway

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on a Washington County highway Sunday night.

Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger’s office on Monday identified the victims as Tyler King, 26, of Decatur, and Bradley Robb, 43, of Richview. Both were pronounced dead at the scene at 9:42 p.m., a press release said.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred in the northbound passing lane of U.S. 51. One of the vehicles was apparently driving south in the northbound lane.

King was in a Chevrolet Malibu and Robb was in a Ford Mustang, which was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, the coroner’s office said.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle, police said.

Both lanes of U.S. 51 were shut down for hours, with traffic being diverted through Irvington while the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated.

The coroner’s office said both likely died from blunt-force trauma. Toxicology samples were collected, the release stated. Results often take up to six weeks.