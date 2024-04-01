Two dead in early morning Easter Sunday after shooting on 10th Street in Columbus

Two people are dead following a shooting in the early hours of Easter Sunday in Columbus, and a third person sustained injuries of an unknown nature, according to authorities.

Police responded at 1:01 a.m., Sunday, to the 2800 block of 10th street concerning shots fired, according to a news release.

Responding officers found Chris Collins, 29, lying dead in the road, according to authorities.

Patrol officers learned of two females also involved in the incident identified as Jania Mobley and Angel King, according to the release.

Mobley, 17, died at a local hospital, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Police said King arrived at the hospital by private vehicle and is receiving treatment for her injury. The exact nature of her injury was not immediately known.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Sgt. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call 706-225-3161.