Two dead in daytime shooting near Dan Ryan: police

Two men were killed Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle they were riding in was sprayed by gunfire near the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Chicago police.

The victims, ages 22 and 30, were riding in a blue sedan heading north in the 6800 block of South State Street around 3:20 p.m. when two gunmen inside a silver vehicle opened fire on them, police said.

The 22-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck, while the second victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The gunmen’s vehicle fled north and remained at large.

About two hours after the shooting, police evidence technicians marked at least 19 shell casings in the street while traffic at the intersection of East 69th and South State streets was blocked for a car crashed into a building. Evidence technicians and detectives remained on the scene, examining a Chevrolet sedan that appeared to have multiple bullet holes.

Earlier, school-age children could be seen walking past the crime scene.

Chicago Tribune’s Terrence Antonio James contributed reporting.