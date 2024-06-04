Two dead after crash in Jackson County, Mississippi Highway Patrol says. What we know

Two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on Highway 614 in Jackson County in a crash that left two people dead, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. near Highway 614 and Slider Road in Hurley, Cpl. Calvin Robertson said.

Two passenger vehicles crashed, he said. The two people killed were in the same vehicle, he said.

Highway 614 was closed in both directions around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Robertson said traffic should open by 6:30 p.m.

Authorities are working to notify next of kin and have not identified the crash victims.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately release more information.