Two dead after crash involving cement truck

Jun. 1—A woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed in a car crash on East Division Street in Wilson County Wednesday morning.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 8:45 Wednesday morning regarding a crash between a cement truck and another vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that a tumbler detached from the cement truck during the collision, but the cement truck was never on top of the SUV.

According to th THP report, a 12-year-old girl and 38-year old Brooke Brashier were killed in the crash.

The 66-year-old driver of the cement truck was also injured, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

THP reported that the 2021 Hyundai Palisade was traveling westbound on East Division Street when the driver lost control, slightly running of the right side of the road. She then over corrected and crossed the center line into the eastbound lane where the SUV collided head-on with the cement truck.

East Division Street was shut down for several hours following the crash.

All individuals involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts and no charges are currently pending, THP says.