Two dead in Brick collision Saturday, officials say

BRICK — Two people died in a crash Saturday afternoon on Brick Boulevard, officials said.

The collision that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. claimed the lives of two passengers, according to fatal accident statistics maintained by the New Jersey State Police.

Brick police in a Facebook post said the department was investigating a crash at that time at the intersection of Brick Boulevard and Chambers Bridge Road.

Authorities have released no additional details of the fatal collision.

Brick police are seeking witnesses.

They department is urging anyone with information to call Officer David Thergesen of the Brick Traffic Safety Unit at 732-262-1140.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is also investigating.

