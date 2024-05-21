Two-day hiring event for veterans to be held May 22-23
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The JEB Little Creek Fleet and Family Support Center and the Fort Eustis Army Transition Assistance Program have partnered with HIRE VETS NOW for a two day hiring event.
These events are for veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet with Virginia employers from diverse industries, including aviation, education, defense, logistics, energy, maritime, IT and cyber security.
Featured employees include:
Amentum
BAE Systems
Canon
City of Newport News
City of Virginia Beach
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Dominion Energy
G2 OPS
HII
ITA International
Leidos
MI Technical Solutions
The JEB Little Creek event takes place Wednesday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dexter Manor Conference Center, 1120 A St., Building 3430 in Virginia Beach.
The Fort Eustis event takes place Thursday, May, 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Eustis Club, 2123 Pershing Ave. in Fort Eustis.
Walk-ins are welcomed, and a complimentary lunch will be provided at both events.
For more information on the Hire Vets Now program click here.
