Two-day hiring event for veterans to be held May 22-23

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The JEB Little Creek Fleet and Family Support Center and the Fort Eustis Army Transition Assistance Program have partnered with HIRE VETS NOW for a two day hiring event.

These events are for veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet with Virginia employers from diverse industries, including aviation, education, defense, logistics, energy, maritime, IT and cyber security.

Featured employees include:

Amentum

BAE Systems

Canon

City of Newport News

City of Virginia Beach

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Dominion Energy

G2 OPS

HII

ITA International

Leidos

MI Technical Solutions

The JEB Little Creek event takes place Wednesday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dexter Manor Conference Center, 1120 A St., Building 3430 in Virginia Beach.

The Fort Eustis event takes place Thursday, May, 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Eustis Club, 2123 Pershing Ave. in Fort Eustis.

Walk-ins are welcomed, and a complimentary lunch will be provided at both events.

For more information on the Hire Vets Now program click here.

