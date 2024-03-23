Two in custody after stolen Kia ends up in southeast Columbus body of water

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been taken into custody by police after a stolen vehicle ended up in a body water on the far southeast side of Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, a water rescue was called just before 12 p.m. at the intersection of Chatterton Road and Legion Lane. The dispatcher said a stolen grey Kia was in the water and that the two people inside the Kia swam out on their own.

The two people inside the reported stolen vehicle were taken into custody.

