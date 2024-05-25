Two in custody after pedestrian struck by stolen vehicle

Two people are in custody after a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Talbot Avenue and Nightingale Street for a pedestrian hit-and-run around 7:20 p.m.,

The person’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening police say.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found that the car was reported stolen and recovered on Bernard Street in Boston.

Police have two people in custody and it is not known what charges they are facing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

