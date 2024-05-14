Two CT smoke shops burglarized during early morning hours

Police are investigating two break-ins at smoke shops in New Haven in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Officers just before 3 a.m. responded to a business at 841 Whalley Ave. on the report of an alarm and found that someone burglarized the building after throwing a rock through the front window, according to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police Department.

Police found that about $600 in vape pens had been stolen.

Minutes later, just after 3 a.m., police received another alarm at Westside Smokers on Norton Street, Bruckhart said. Upon arrival, officers found that cash and merchandise had been stolen after someone broke into the business.

Detectives responded to process both scenes and are still investigating.