Two CT men in custody after West Hartford police recover stolen car

Two men were arrested Thursday after police in West Hartford were able to pop the tires of the stolen car they were in before the vehicle was later found in Newington, where the suspects took off on foot and led officers on a brief chase.

West Hartford officers at 8:51 a.m. first spotted the stolen car, an Infiniti G37, heading south on New Park Avenue near Jefferson Avenue, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said the owner had reported the vehicle stolen from Hartford.

Officers tried to pull the Infiniti over on Newington Road, but the driver did not stop, according to police. Police were able to pop the car’s tires using a tire deflation device.

Officers did not pursue the car, which was last seen heading south on Newington Road.

Police searching the area later found the vehicle at the intersection of Willard Avenue and West Hill Road in Newington. The occupants fled on foot and were taken into custody by West Hartford officers following a brief foot chase, police said.

According to Newington police, West Hill Road was closed while they assisted West Hartford officers.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Carlos Deleon and 23-year-old John Morales, 23, both of Hartford.

Deleon faces charges of second-degree larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle (second offense) and interfering with an officer.

Morales has been charged with second-degree larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle (second offense), interfering with an officer and engaging police in pursuit.

Both men were held on $250,000 bond and were expected to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

“We’d like to thank our partner agencies for their assistance during this investigation,” West Hartford Capt. Daniel Moffo said in a statement.

Moffo asked that anyone with information on the investigation reach out to the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203 or through the department’s tip line at 860-570-8969. Tips can also be emailed to whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.