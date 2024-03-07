Two CT men have criminal charges upgraded to murder in homeless man’s death

Two men who were charged with assault after a homeless man was found dead in a Stamford pathway last fall are now charged with the man’s murder.

Juan Carlos Perez-Perez, 25, of Stamford, and Orlando Gomez-Perez, 18, were both arrested on assault charges in October in connection with the death of 20-year-old Modesto Santiago-Gomez, who was found dead on Oct. 18, 2023. Gomez-Perez was originally not identified because he was a minor.

On Wednesday, the charges against both men were upgraded to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence, the Stamford Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Perez-Perez and Gomez-Perez were charged with assault just days after Santiago-Gomez was found dead in the South End section of Stamford, according to police. Police at the time called the death “suspicious” and said they were handling the investigation as a “criminal incident.”

The pair confessed to being involved in his death, police said.

Gomez-Perez and Perez-Perez had court dates on Monday and Tuesday on the assault charges. When they appeared in court, they were served arrest warrants for the upgraded charges, according to police.

They were both being held in lieu of $2 million bonds, police said.

The department announced that the arrests concluded the homicide investigation by the Stamford Police Department Major Crimes Unit Squad “C” and the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.