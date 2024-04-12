Two CT juveniles accused of breaking into cars while riding around in stolen vehicle

Two juveniles were arrested early Friday after allegedly breaking into cars in East Haven while riding around in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a complex at 216 Laurel Street around 12:48 a.m. for a suspicious persons complaint, according to Captain Joseph M. Murgo of the East Haven Police Department.

As officers were headed to the scene, dispatch alerted police that several individuals were in the parking lot allegedly checking car door handles and were last seen entering a gray vehicle, Murgo said.

“Upon Officer Ryan Michalowski’s arrival, he observed the gray vehicle in question, a Kia Rio, occupied by two individuals backing out of a space,” Murgo said.

According to Murgo, the officer put his vehicle behind the Kia and activated his lights. The Kia driver then allegedly backed into Michalowski’s cruiser in an attempt to get away, but then exited the vehicle and ran off heading toward Laurel Street, Murgo said.

A juvenile passenger stayed in the vehicle was immediately taken into custody, according to Murgo. He was transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing.

Officers quickly developed a possible address on Laurel Street for the juvenile who fled on foot, Murgo said, and police made contact with the people at that residence.

“Once officers made contact with the second juvenile at the residence, it was clear that he was in fact the same juvenile that had just fled the stolen Kia,” Murgo said. “The juvenile was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing.”

Juvenile No. 1 was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, according to Murgo. The juvenile was scheduled to appear at Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in New Haven on Friday. Police was also determined that the juvenile had an active “take into custody order” and was transported directly to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention facility, Murgo said.

Juvenile No. 2 was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, according to Murgo. The juvenile was turned over to a guardian and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15 at Waterbury Juvenile Matters.

“We would like to commend the quick action taken by the good Samaritan who called in the suspicious activity,” Murgo said. “We would also like to remind our residents to call us immediately if they suspect criminal behavior is taking place in their complexes or neighborhoods.”