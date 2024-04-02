Two in critical condition after Sunday night shooting, crash in Santa Fe

Apr. 1—Two people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries after a fight Sunday night in Santa Fe led to a shooting and crash.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said two men were arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred near Larragoite Park.

Santiago Prada, 34, of Santa Fe faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied building and causing personal injury. Steven Sena, 32, Albuquerque is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon. Both men were booked in the Santa Fe County jail early Monday, an online database shows.

Ortiz said both men were armed with handguns when police arrived at the scene, and Prada is suspected of firing shots.

Police said in a news release officers responded to reports of shots fired following a large fight in the 900 block of Verdinal Lane, near Montano Street and Avenida Cristobal Colón.

A man critically wounded by gunfire was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, the news release said. A woman who was struck by a vehicle during the incident is in critical condition at a Santa Fe hospital.

A vehicle also crashed into a house on Verdinal Lane, striking a gas line, according to the news release. New Mexico Gas Co. arrived to make repairs.

Police are still investigating the incident, Ortiz said, and there could be more charges filed against the two men who were arrested or others who were present.

Police said anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Francisco Alvarado at 505-955-5251.