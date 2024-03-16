Two crashes kill motorcyclist, pedestrian in Vancouver: police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are investigating after two crashes left a pedestrian and motorcyclist dead in separate incidents this week.

The first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the area of Northeast 134th Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

According to a witness, a man had been jaywalking crossing the street when he was hit.

Two arrested in North Portland carjacking: PPB

Emergency crews later reported finding the man dead on the north side of the road.

While crews were still on scene, a man drove up and told them he was driving westbound in the area and struck something with his car. He claimed he’d stopped, looked and didn’t see anything, so he drove away.

Officials say the driver did not show “signs of impairment” and said he’d initially thought he’d run over an animal.

The second crash happened Friday just before 10:30 p.m. on Main Street approaching East 15th Street when a motorcyclist failed to stop on a red light, crashing into the driver’s side of a Dodge truck that had crossed into the intersection.

Body of missing hiker found at Horsetail Falls

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Witnesses told police they estimated the motorcycle was traveling 70 to 80 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone, causing the truck to spin 180 degrees on impact.

VPD is still investigating both crashes and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.