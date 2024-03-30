Two crashes damage parked cars and destroy garages in south STL

ST. LOUIS – Parked cars were damaged and entire garages destroyed in two separate south St. Louis crashes Friday morning.

The first incident occurred on Neosho Street.

Residents living in the 4300 block said a wrong-way driver hit several vehicles before dawn. Doorbell cameras captured what appeared to be a red SUV traveling the wrong way on the one-way street and then driving in reverse while striking several parked cars.

“We’re just a little upset that it happened but you know, it’ll get fixed,” Cody Walker said. The south St. Louis resident said the damage to his wife’s car came just after it was purchased.

“She’s only had the car for about three months, and you know made one payment,” he said.

St. Louis Police officers left notices on damaged vehicles with damage with a police report number for insurance purposes.

A few hours later, residents living on the 3800 block of Wyoming Street reported a driver crashing into a row of garages.

“Unfortunately, it took a couple of calls to EMS and police to get them to come out and check (the driver) out,” homeowner Kayla Brinkley said. “That was what we were most worried about.”

Brinkley said the driver was ticketed. The vehicle involved appeared to have expired temp tags.

“I think there are a lot of drivers with expired plates and licenses not being addressed, and that can be frustrating when you’re bearing the result of people not making very good decisions,” Brinkley said.

There were no reports of serious injuries from Friday’s crashes.

Walker believes dangerous driving is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

“I almost got smoked by a car a couple of weekends ago, so it’s pretty scary,” he said.

