Two Covington school employees arrested, accused of cruelty to student with disability

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is investigating after two school employees were arrested for allegedly hurting a student with a disability.

According to officers, on May 28, they were called to respond to an incident at E.E. Lyon Elementary School involving a teacher and paraprofessional.

Two tornadoes confirmed on Tuesday, including an EF-1 near Kentwood

They reported that 44-year-old Catherine Mumphrey and 71-year-old Lauren Brenckle were caught on camera engaging in actions that allegedly “amounted to battery on a vulnerable student.”

Covington police said the footage caught on the cameras in the classroom proved to be invaluable due to the nature of the victim’s communication abilities.

Mandeville police: Suspect stole $930 in hair dryers from Target

Officers add that Mumphrey and Brenckle are no longer employed at the school and are currently facing charges of felony cruelty to a juvenile.

“Student safety is our top priority, and this type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable. We took immediate and appropriate action in this situation and are committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment in our schools for all of our students,” said St. Tammany Parish Public School Superintendent Frank Jabbia.

According to the CPD, the investigation is ongoing and further details won’t be released from police.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.