Two-county chase ends in crash at 7-Eleven, troopers say, with driver throwing cash

A two-county police chase ended when troopers arrested a Cape Coral driver at a Fort Myers gas station where he crashed Sunday and threw money at witnesses in attempt to silence them, troopers said.

The troopers responded to watch for a black BMW near Lake Trafford Road and Summer Glen in Collier County. A news release from Florida Highway Patrol said a driver of the car had recklessly fled from troopers and other agencies during the past few months.

As Floriday Highway Patrol troopers pursued a BMW on Sunday, March 31, 2024, it crashed into a pickup in the 7-Eleven gas station, at State Road 82 and Blackstone, near the Interstate 75 exit. Troopers said the driver, BiJuan Edwards, 24, of Cape Coral, threw cash at the pickup passengers he crashed into, asking for their silence. The cash litters the ground.

More: Cape Coral man who stole food from Walmart, followed by canal chase, changes plea

More: Fort Myers police shooting: 3 months on, cops won't confirm if Christopher Jordan was armed

Troopers tracked the BMW near the Collier and Lee counties line and attempted to stop it. However, the driver in the BMW fled.

As troopers pursued the BMW, it crashed into a pickup in the 7-Eleven gas station, at State Road 82 and Blackstone, near the Interstate 75 exit.

The driver of the BMW, which troopers identified as BiJaun Wayne Edwards, 24, of Cape Coral, exited the BMW, entered the pickup that he had just crashed into, and threw money at the occupants, telling them not to say anything.

As Florida Highway Patrol troopers pursued a BMW on Sunday, March 31, 2024, it crashed into a pickup in the 7-Eleven gas station, at State Road 82 and Blackstone, near the Interstate 75 exit. Troopers said they found pounds of marijuana and 40 Oxycodone pills and arrested the driver, BiJuan Edwards, 24, of Cape Coral.

The troopers said they found approximately 40 Oxycodone pills, several pounds of marijuana, a firearm, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Edwards was placed under arrest for aggravated fleeing, reckless driving, hit and run with property damage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence and booked into the Lee County Jail.

The Lee County Jail did not have Edwards information at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Stacey Henson is the Southwest Florida Breaking News and Visuals Editor for the Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida troopers say Cape Coral man showered witnesses with cash