Two companies operating out of the Wilmington port ordered to control their dust emissions

Aerial photo of the Enviva wood pellet storage domes at the Port of Wilmington.

State regulators have ordered two companies that operate out of the Port of Wilmington to implement new measures to better control dust emissions from their facilities.

The N.C. Division of Air Quality (DAQ) on Monday said Enviva and Basaga International would have to adopt new "fugitive dust control measures" to limit impacts to neighboring properties.

The move comes after several residents of Wilmington's Sunset Park neighborhood complained to state regulators about dust escaping the port and soiling their homes, vehicles and yards.

According to regulators, companies are required to develop additional dust-control measures after officials observe excess dust leaving a property's boundary or they receive two complaints within a 12-month period.

Enviva, which operates a wood storage and shipping facility at the port, ran into trouble with the state after regulators identified the company as the source of "two substantiated fugitive dust complaints."

"The plan must identify the sources of fugitive dust at the facility and methods to control the dust," according to the state's announcement. "DAQ must review and approve the plan before it will be implemented."

Enviva is the world's biggest wood-to-energy company and has a significant economic footprint in Eastern North Carolina. The company, which made some bad long-term bets that didn't pay off when wood pellet prices collapsed, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and is in the process of reorganizing its business.

CHOPPED DOWN: What does wood-to-energy giant Enviva's bankruptcy mean for North Carolina?

Enviva operates four wood pellet plants in Eastern North Carolina − in Northampton, Richmond, Hertford and Sampson counties − and a deepwater shipping facility in Wilmington. According to the company, Enviva supports nearly 1,800 jobs in mostly rural North Carolina and has invested more than $675 million in the state.

Earlier this year, DAQ also required Basaga International, a wood-chipping facility at the port, to develop a fugitive dust control plan after identifying it as the source of multiple dust complaints from nearby residences. Regulators expect to finalize the details of Basaga’s fugitive dust control plan in the coming days.

"DAQ may require updates or changes to a fugitive dust control plan after it is implemented if the control measures fail to adequately prevent off-site dust impacts," the release stated.

Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on X/Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from the Green South Foundation and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Enviva, Basaga International at Wilmington port ordered to control dust