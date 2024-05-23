Two Columbus women among 14 indicted on charges of smuggling drugs into state prisons

Two Columbus women are among 14 people indicted in connection with a drug ring operating out of Ohio prisons that included an elaborate plot to publish and sell a novel-style book with pages soaked with drugs, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

Years of investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol led to the discovery of a drug smuggling operation at Ohio prisons and the indictment of `14 people, including two Columbus women with ties to an inmate.

The defendants allegedly made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling “faces,” small squares of paper soaked in methamphetamine or suboxone, a street drug of abuse marketed as a treatment for opioid addiction, the prosecutor's office said in a release.

Among the prisoners charged was Kashawn “Duda” Cox, 28, of Zanesville, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence, and two Columbus women: Michelle J. Lang, 27, identified as Cox’s girlfriend; and Emily P. Goodrich, 27, the mother of Cox’s child.

Others charges, according to the release, include:

● Justin A. Alexander, 45, of Zanesville, currently serving a 25-year sentence.

● Lisa A. Davis, 49, of Zanesville, Alexander’s sister.

● Tondalea R. Hale, 54, of Zanesville, Alexander’s aunt.

● Jessica A. Queen, 46, of Belpre, Alexander’s girlfriend.

● Ken D. Gatlin, II, 28, of Zanesville, currently serving a 16-year sentence

● Vanita L. McCrae, 42, of Zanesville, Gatlin’s sister.

● Randall “Bub” Cremeans, 39, of Zanesville, currently serving a 30-year sentence.

● Kyle “White Boy” Ross, 34, of Marion, recently released from prison on post-release control.

● Jamaull D. Jones Jr., 27, of Cleveland, currently serving a six-year sentence out of Cuyahoga County.

● Heaven R. Gouldlock, 26, of Cleveland, Jones’ girlfriend.

● Sasha M. Hill, 25, of Cleveland, Jones’ sister.

Investigators caught the inmates and their family members by discovering drug shipments, phone smuggling and an elaborate plot to publish and sell an actual novel-style book with its pages soaked with drugs, according to the release.

Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle said the prosecutor's office is taking the lead on prosecuting the case because even though there is no prison in the county, the money was laundered there and most of the defendants involved came from there.

“Prison isn’t a money-making experience, and the only way to make money in prison is through corrupt activity,” Litle said.

In the release, Litle said he has advice for individuals asked to participate in money-making schemes with a prison inmate.

“Just don’t do it,” Litle said. “Inmates have money on their books for legitimate prison expenditures. If they need help, its fine to put money on their books. It is obvious that paying money to a person outside the prison for the benefit of a prisoner is a transaction for drugs or contraband. Do not let someone who has damaged their own life with their own bad decisions rope more people into the system.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus women indicted for smuggling drugs into Ohio prisons